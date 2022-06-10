Inmate walks away from Angelina County jail

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate walked off a work detail.

James Tad Wheeler Jr. walked away from the jail Thursday night around 10 p.m. As of Friday morning, it’s unclear where he is.

Wheeler is described as a white man, 36, 6′0″, 180 pounds with sandy blonde hair and was last seen wearing a bright green shirt and white striped uniform pants.

Officials say he’s in jail for multiple felony thefts, burglaries and other criminal activity.

If you see him, or know where he is, you’re asked to call the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at 936-634-3331.

