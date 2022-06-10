Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Friday’s Weather: Isolated rain chances today. Most will be hot and dry

Isolated thunderstorms possible this morning north of I-20. Hot and muggy in the afternoon.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to another muggy start in the lower to middle 70s with partly cloudy skies. Plenty of sunshine on tap for our afternoon as highs range in the hot lower to middle 90s. A cluster of storms in southern Oklahoma will attempt to clip our northern and northeastern counties later this morning into the early afternoon. Rain coverage will likely not be great, but a few pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds will be possible if storms can actually make into our neck of the woods. Temperatures will continue to climb by the weekend as afternoon temperatures will likely range in the middle to upper 90s, but heat index values will easily exceed the 100 degree mark, so please be safe and stay hydrated while out in the heat. For now, it does not look like much relief from this hot weather is in the near future, as highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s for the majority of next week as well. Folks, remember how hot car interiors can get. ALWAYS look behind you and check the back seat before you leave your vehicle. It never hurts to be safe. It just might save a life.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez,...
Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Courtnie Williams
Tyler woman gets 35 years in connection with daughter’s death
An OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by the state’s power grid operator...
ERCOT issues notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat

Latest News

LONGVIEW AMPITHEATER KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 6-9-22
Longview City Council clears up misinformation about funding for proposed amphitheater
The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
UTT Medical Camp
UTT Medical camp
Stroh's Demolition
Stroh's Demolition