Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Fair skies become partly cloudy after midnight and even mostly cloudy in some areas by sunrise. Expect a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop in northern counties by late morning Friday. Any thunderstorms that develop will most likely die out by early afternoon. Not everyone in East Texas will see the rain, but a few places have a chance for a quick, heavy downpour before storms dissipate. High pressure moves in by the weekend and begins to heat temperatures even more with afternoon highs getting close to the triple digits.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lajuana Glass, 34, Johnny Michael Moore, 51
Grand Saline couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez,...
Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans
Fire on Glenwood
Crews respond to fire at Tyler business overnight
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse of 2 children indicted
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond

Latest News

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-9-22
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-9-22
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips