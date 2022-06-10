Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Fair skies become partly cloudy after midnight and even mostly cloudy in some areas by sunrise. Expect a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop in northern counties by late morning Friday. Any thunderstorms that develop will most likely die out by early afternoon. Not everyone in East Texas will see the rain, but a few places have a chance for a quick, heavy downpour before storms dissipate. High pressure moves in by the weekend and begins to heat temperatures even more with afternoon highs getting close to the triple digits.

