Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - A few spots in East Texas that were lucky enough to see rain this morning are slightly cooler, but most of our region is hot and humid and temperatures will fall slowly this evening. Expect light winds and high humidity tonight with temperatures only falling into the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny with a light breeze tomorrow, but the high humidity will make temperatures feel like 105 to 110 at times during the afternoon. A heat advisory has been issued for much of East Texas for Saturday and could likely be issued again for Sunday. Expect temperatures in the upper 90s to near triple digits through early next week.

