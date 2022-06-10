Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - A few spots in East Texas that were lucky enough to see rain this morning are slightly cooler, but most of our region is hot and humid and temperatures will fall slowly this evening. Expect light winds and high humidity tonight with temperatures only falling into the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny with a light breeze tomorrow, but the high humidity will make temperatures feel like 105 to 110 at times during the afternoon. A heat advisory has been issued for much of East Texas for Saturday and could likely be issued again for Sunday. Expect temperatures in the upper 90s to near triple digits through early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez,...
Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans
The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
An OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by the state’s power grid operator...
ERCOT issues notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

Latest News

Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-10-22
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-10-22
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips