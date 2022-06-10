Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Error on final out sends Brock to state championship over Diboll

Diboll baseball
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRE) -The Brock Eagles snatched a historic victory out of the hands of the Diboll Lumberjacks in the 3A state semifinal Friday afternoon.

An error on the final out would send Brock to the 3A state championship with a 7-6 victory. This was the first ever appearance at state for Diboll while Brock was playing in their seventh state tournament and second straight.

Diboll started the game off by getting a base hit from Coby DeJesus. DeJesus was pulled and Angel Rios came in to run the bases, eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly from Carson Morales to make it 1-0. The Lumberjacks would load the bases on three walks but Tristan Boedecker got out of the jam with a strikeout to end the top of the first.

Brock answered back with the bases loaded. Cam Harris drove in two runs with a hit down the right field line. The Eagles tacked on two more with a sacrifice flies to make it 4-1 after the first inning. Diboll came up empty in the second with bases loaded again and Brock added on a run after Riley Sarmiento lost a pop fly to right, allowing a runner to come home all the way from first with 2 outs.

In the third inning Diboll loaded the bases for the third time but unlike the second and first inning the ‘Jacks were able to record some runs. A DeJesus single up the middle would bring two runs home. Ty Roman also recorded an RBI double in the inning and the Brock lead was cut down to 5-4.

Both teams failed to score in the fourth and then Boedecker recorded three strikeouts in the fifth to send Diboll back to the dugout empty for the third time of the day. In the bottom of the sixth DeJesus would see his day end on the mound after the bases were loaded with no outs. Gabe Smith would come in relief and get out of the inning without giving up a run to keep it 5-4 heading into the seventh.

Diboll finally took their first lead with 2 runs scored in the seventh off of hits by Roman and Isaac DeJesus. Brock would get the bases loaded with two outs and then the unimaginable happened. Gavin Boedeker hit a routine pop fly to right field and the ball would pop out of the glove of Sarmiento and allow Brock to score two runs to walk off with a 7-6 win.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

