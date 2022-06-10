Ebby Halliday acquires Tyler-based brokerage as part of East Texas expansion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas-Forth Worth leader in real estate is expanding to East Texas. Ebby Halliday recently acquired Cornerstone Brokerage, based in Tyler. The acquisition comes just months after Ebby Halliday acquired Homes & Properties Realty in Jacksonville.

“This is a very exciting day at the Ebby Halliday Companies as we further our commitment to serving the incredible communities of East Texas,” said Ebby Halliday Companies President & CEO Chris Kelly. “This acquisition brings together two like-minded, market-leading companies committed to the highest standards of serving our clients and communities.”

Kelly tells KLTV that there’s always been a natural migration of people moving from DFW to East Texas, but the migration has been magnified in recent years.

“When we saw the number of referrals we were giving back and forth to one another in these regions, it just made sense to say, ‘well, let’s see if we can find a great partner to have an established presence in those markets and East Texas was number one on the list,” Kelly said.

Kelly said many of the people moving from North Texas to East Texas are coming home.

“It’s a lot of folks that maybe grew up in one or more of the great communities in East Texas,” he said. “And then after school, they found themselves potentially in the Dallas-Fort Worth area because of work.”

Work that Kelly said many people can now do remotely as a result of the “work from home” model that took off during the pandemic.

“it has allowed people to say, ‘gosh, we really loved growing up in East Texas. We’d like to go back there with our family and do the same thing. And I can do that now, because I’m not having to drive to downtown Dallas every day it becomes a practical thing that they can do,” Kelly said.

