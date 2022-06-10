East Texas authorities recover submerged vehicle from Caddo State Park lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, Harrison County authorities recovered a vehicle that had been submerged near the Caddo State Park boat ramp.

According to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, HCO Dispatch received a call Wednesday about a vehicle that had been found fully submerged at the Caddo State Park boat ramp. The caller said the vehicle had been in the water a long time, but he wanted to notify authorities of what he found.

“We have to assume the worse until factual information is proven otherwise, just as we did today,” said Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher I’m thankful this investigation didn’t involve loss of life. This case showed great teamwork between multiple agencies, which we are fortunate to have in our region”

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was notified because TPWD game wardens are usually primary in drownings or water recoveries, the Facebook post stated.

“On Thursday, June 9th, 2022, TPWD Game Wardens completed a sonar scan of the general area, confirming a vehicle submerged in the water,” the Facebook post stated. “Due to the water clarity and sonar capabilities, it was unknown if the submerged vehicle was occupied or simply a stolen vehicle, an insurance claim, etc.”

At that point, the TPW game wardens started contacting resources, including dive teams, that could do a vehicle recovery.

“The plan of action would be if the vehicle were occupied and believed to be that of homicide, TPWD would jointly work the investigation with HCSO, but if not, TPWD would maintain the investigation,” the Facebook post stated.

On Friday, the TPWD Dive Team, Longview Fire Dive Team, and HCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division recovered the vehicle from the water, the Facebook post stated. Once authorities determined that the vehicle, a white minivan was unoccupied, TPWD game wardens took over the investigation.

