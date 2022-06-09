Woman, 3 children injured in Lufkin rollover crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman and three children were injured after a crash in Lufkin Thursday.

According to Lufkin police, the woman was southbound in the 1000 block of John Redditt Drive near Lockheed Martin around 3 p.m. when her Suburban left the road for an unknown reason.

Police said the vehicle barrel-rolled several times before crashing through a private-property gate. It then rolled several more times before coming to rest upright in a brushy field.

The woman and two of the children ages 5 and 8 were ejected from the vehicle while the third child, a 1-year-old, remained inside the SUV due to a car seat, according to witnesses. They were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

Police said as of 5 p.m., the woman and 5-year-old were being flown to out-of-town hospitals for further treatment.

A crash investigator estimated that the vehicle rolled at least seven times based on evidence at the scene. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

