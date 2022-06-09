Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Pilot introduces East Texas children to air travel

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Mariela Gonzales spoke with pilot Carl Bandy before take-off at the A. L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport introducing kids to the fun of flying.

The 4 States Youth Flyers’ founder, Carl Bandy, brought his own plane, a Cessna 182 Q, saying “we’re just having fun today, everybody wants to become a pilot after they leave here”.

The Texarkana-based non-profit organization, 4 States Youth Flyers, partnered with Clyde Partin Monument Company of Cushing offering free flights for families allowing them an opportunity to see a different view of their town.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lajuana Glass, 34, Johnny Michael Moore, 51
Grand Saline couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse of 2 children indicted
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond
Fire on Glenwood
Crews respond to fire at Tyler business overnight
Lawnmower
Landscaper taken to hospital after lawnmower falls in Tyler pond

Latest News

DaJaylon Scott
Trial date set for Tyler man accused of accidentally shooting, killing friend
WebXtra: Flight group introduces East Texas kids to air travel
WebXtra: Pilot introduces East Texas children to air travel
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Medical summer camp
UT Tyler medical summer camp helps students explore career options