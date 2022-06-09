WebXtra: East Texas drought conditions call for careful watering

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With the summer heat upon us, those farming or raising vegetables in their own gardens must deal with trying to keep their plants alive and producing.

The traditional East Texas summer can often be accompanied by triple-digit temperatures, drying out soil and roasting vegetation.

The simple solution for productive gardening is not only water but knowing when to apply it.

According to Gregg County Texas A & M Agri-Life Agent Shanequa Davis, we are already in an early drought, and tending the plants requires several important steps.

