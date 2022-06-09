Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Uvalde superintendent says district to hire more police

A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source:...
A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source: Associated Press)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) - The superintendent of the Texas school district where 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot says the district will hire more police officers in the fall but released no information about the investigation.

During a sometimes contentious news conference Thursday, Uvalde school district officials said they wouldn’t answer any questions about the investigation or personnel matters.

When Superintendent Hal Harrell was asked if he still trusts the school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo, he declined to answer, saying “that’s personnel.”

Critics have suggested that Arredondo, who was in charge of the law enforcement response during the May 24 attack, waited too long before agents entered the locked classroom where the gunman was holed up and killed him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lajuana Glass, 34, Johnny Michael Moore, 51
Grand Saline couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse of 2 children indicted
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond
Fire on Glenwood
Crews respond to fire at Tyler business overnight
Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez,...
Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans

Latest News

On May 20, 2021 Traylor-Harris was cited for speeding and failure to maintain financial...
Smith Co. Constable Pct 5. Traylor-Harris traffic stop May 20, 2021
Dickey’s Barbecue coming to Longview
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Rick Klein, ABC News political director. (Source: KLTV Staff)
ABC News political director says upcoming Jan. 6 hearing is ‘opening argument’