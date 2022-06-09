Tyler woman gets 35 years in connection with daughter’s death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman has agreed to a 35-year sentence in connection with the death of her three-year-old daughter.

Courtnie Breann Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of injury to a child.

Williams and her husband, Manuel Williams, were arrested in July 2020 after Tyler firefighters responded to a call of an unresponsive child. The child, later identified as their daughter, was pronounced dead after being taken to UT Health East Texas that same night.

Tyler police officers at the hospital noted that the girl had numerous injuries all over her body. The injuries appeared to be in various stages of healing, indicating a history of abuse. Her body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Manuel Williams pleaded to the same charge in February and accepted a 50-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.