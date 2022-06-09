Tyler residents hold vigil for Uvalde shooting victims

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Parents and community members are at Fourth Street and Broadway doing a candle light vigil for Uvalde victims.

Two weeks ago they held a vigil after the shooting in Bergfeld Park. Now they’re back again tonight, been there since 7 p.m., and want to remind people we cannot forget.

Erin Bailey is a parent and says, “We need to keep on remembering these children, these victims, the teachers, and I meant it. I can’t be complacent and forget.”

