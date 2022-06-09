Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler residents hold vigil for Uvalde shooting victims

By Erin Wides
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Parents and community members are at Fourth Street and Broadway doing a candle light vigil for Uvalde victims.

Two weeks ago they held a vigil after the shooting in Bergfeld Park. Now they’re back again tonight, been there since 7 p.m., and want to remind people we cannot forget.

Erin Bailey is a parent and says,  “We need to keep on remembering these children, these victims, the teachers, and I meant it. I can’t be complacent and forget.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

