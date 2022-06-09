Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Twins, Christian & Chloe, hope for family who will bring them back together after recent separation in Texas foster care system

Twins, Christian and Chloe, pose next to their favorite art inside Shine Coffee in downtown Tyler
Twins, Christian and Chloe, pose next to their favorite art inside Shine Coffee in downtown Tyler(Source: Erika Holland KLTV)
By Erika Holland
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We first met twins Christian and Chloe, 14, in the summer of 2021 when they were just entering their teenage years.

The pair was full of energy as they shared with us their passion for the arts.

“I’m acting and singing like I never did before,” Christian explained. His sister Chloe followed up with: “I like to sing. I like to dance. I love to draw.”

We’ve learned all those interests still remain as we toured the art museum inside Shine Coffee in downtown Tyler.

“Hey, Christian do you want to do a TikTok!?” Chloe shouted as she entered a maze of colorful art.

In many ways, our meeting with this pair was just as if we picked up right where we left off. Christian and Chloe have a wonderful sense of humor with each other, they still have dreams of pursuing careers in the arts, and their desire to find a forever family is still top of mind.

However, the one big difference from 2021 to 2022 is that this brother and sister are no longer together in the same foster home. They tell us the separation has weighed heavily on their hearts and spirits.

“Family to me is like a mystery,” said Christian. “You can’t name something so beautiful... it’s like a loss for words. Like you can’t describe what it is because it’s so many things.

“I miss this boy a lot... it’s like sometimes I cry myself to sleep because I miss my family,” Chloe explained.

At the very least, “family” for these two means having a built-in best friend, and when they’re not together that makes their difficult situation even tougher.

While these two are always connected by heart, they say they’re ready to be back under the same roof with a family they can call their own forever.

To learn more about Christian and Chloe, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 83741

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

