Trial date set for Tyler man accused of accidentally shooting, killing friend
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend.
Da’Jaylon Damon Scott is charged with manslaughter for the January 2021 incident. A trial date has been set for Monday, August 15. Jury selection will begin at 1 p.m. that afternoon.
A final pre-trial hearing will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11.
Scott will stay in custody until the date of his pretrial.
