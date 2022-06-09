Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial date set for Tyler man accused of accidentally shooting, killing friend

DaJaylon Scott
DaJaylon Scott(Smith County Jail)
By Christian Terry and Erin Wides
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend.

Da’Jaylon Damon Scott is charged with manslaughter for the January 2021 incident. A trial date has been set for Monday, August 15. Jury selection will begin at 1 p.m. that afternoon.

A final pre-trial hearing will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11.

Scott will stay in custody until the date of his pretrial.

