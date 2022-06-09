Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather: Another hot and muggy day

Hot and muggy again today. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a muggy start in the lower to middle 70s with partly cloudy skies. Plenty of sunshine on tap for our afternoon as highs range in the hot lower to middle 90s. Very spotty showers and maybe a stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible this afternoon thanks to a stalled front along our eastern and northeastern counties. Coverage for this rain will not be great, but we’ll take any drops we can get at this point. Temperatures will steadily climb over the remainder of the week, with some areas potentially climbing upwards of 97 degrees for Friday with sunshine and continued south winds. Even hotter by the weekend as afternoon temperatures will likely range in the middle to upper 90s, but heat index values will easily exceed the 100 degree mark, so please be safe and stay hydrated while out in the heat. For now, it does not look like much relief from this hot weather is in the near future, as highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s for the start of next week as well. Folks, remember how hot car interiors can get. ALWAYS look behind you and check the back seat before you leave your vehicle. It never hurts to be safe. It just might save a life.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lajuana Glass, 34, Johnny Michael Moore, 51
Grand Saline couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse of 2 children indicted
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond
Fire on Glenwood
Crews respond to fire at Tyler business overnight
Lawnmower
Landscaper taken to hospital after lawnmower falls in Tyler pond

Latest News

Twins, Christian and Chloe, pose next to their favorite art inside Shine Coffee in downtown Tyler
Twins, Christian & Chloe, hope for family who will bring them back together after recent separation in Texas foster care system
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond
A gifted guitarist, songwriter and teacher was remembered in Mineola Wednesday afternoon.
June 8, 2022 proclaimed “John DeFoore, Jr. Day” in Mineola to remember late musician, teacher
KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from the 31st Annual East Texas Literacy Council Spelling Bee.
31st annual Literacy Council Spelling Bee held in Longview