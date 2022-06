KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department says a semi-truck is on fire on I-20 and the Highway 42 exit.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the eastbound lanes on I-20 will be closed while crews work to extinguish the fire and work the scene.

They ask people to avoid the area for the next few hours.

