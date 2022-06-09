Scooter’s Coffee coming to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Scooter’s Coffee kiosk is coming to Longview.

According to a building permit obtained by East Texas News, the 664-square-foot kiosk will be located at 3817 W. Marshall Ave. The new business has an estimated value of $350,000.

The permit was approved on June 2.

The kiosk will offer drive-thru service.

Don and Linda Eckles, the co-founders of Scooter’s Coffee, opened their first drive-thru coffee house in Bellevue, Nebraska, in 1998, according to the company’s website.

The website also stated that the company’s co-founders went with Scooter’s as the name because it fits well with their mission to keep customers happy by helping them “scoot in and scoot out” quickly.

Another Scooter’s Coffee location is set to open in Whitehouse by early September. That coffee kiosk will be located at 200 E. Main St. in Whitehouse.

