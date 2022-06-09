Pine Tree elementary student sells lemonade to raise money for women and family shelter

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas lemonade stand has brought in over $1,000, but Pine Tree ISD elementary student Evie White is not keeping that profit.

White is selling lemonade, and lemon tea, to raise money for the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Women and Family Shelter. The stand has been open for business for two days at the Walmart in Longview.

At Parkway Elementary, the students fundraise for the shelter throughout the school. Evie asked her mother, “Who donates to the shelter over the summer?” Her mother responded, “You can.”

So, Evie wrote a letter and a business plan to Walmart to be able to sell the lemonade at the store.

“I’m really happy that we get to do this,” Evie said. “It makes me feel joyful. I’m just really pumped up!”

The students will donate the profits Friday morning at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview.

