Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Pine Tree elementary student sells lemonade to raise money for women and family shelter

The students will donate the profits Friday morning at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview.
The students will donate the profits Friday morning at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview.(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas lemonade stand has brought in over $1,000, but Pine Tree ISD elementary student Evie White is not keeping that profit.

White is selling lemonade, and lemon tea, to raise money for the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Women and Family Shelter. The stand has been open for business for two days at the Walmart in Longview.

At Parkway Elementary, the students fundraise for the shelter throughout the school. Evie asked her mother, “Who donates to the shelter over the summer?” Her mother responded, “You can.”

So, Evie wrote a letter and a business plan to Walmart to be able to sell the lemonade at the store.

“I’m really happy that we get to do this,” Evie said. “It makes me feel joyful. I’m just really pumped up!”

The students will donate the profits Friday morning at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lajuana Glass, 34, Johnny Michael Moore, 51
Grand Saline couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez,...
Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans
Fire on Glenwood
Crews respond to fire at Tyler business overnight
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse of 2 children indicted
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond

Latest News

Stroh's Demolition
Stroh's Demolition
UTT Medical Camp
UTT Medical camp
Keeping Crops Growing
Keeping Crops Growing
Pilot introduces East Texas children to air travel
East Texas drought conditions call for careful watering