PATH's fan collection drive helps those in need stay cool

PATH People attempting to help
PATH People attempting to help(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - PATH, which is short for People Attempting To Help, is holding a fan collection drive in order to help East Texans who are struggling to stay cool.

They are asking the community to donate fans or funds that will be used to help those who cannot afford their utility bill or air conditioning.

“Were really depending on you guys to help us out were trying to get those fans collected to help save lives to lower the cost of families’ electric bills and to provide cooling to families who don’t have an A/C system in their homes,” said Andrea Wilson, the executive director of PATH.

Wilson says they receive funding from TXU as well as Ambit, which allows them to provide assistance to families who use their services in order to pay their bills.

With the help of the community, PATH is able to step in and help prevent an eviction or utility disconnections from the direct donations that the community provides to the organization.

PATH has also partnered with Home Depot to be able to provide affordable fans to citizens.

Wilson said that PATH gives away more than 1,000 fans every summer.

You can drop off box fans at PATH’s location on Front Street in Tyler. They will begin distributing fans in July.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

