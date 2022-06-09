Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Special agents with DPS have arrested seven East Texas men following an undercover online solicitation of prostitution operation.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 25, of Mount Pleasant, Jay Cloud, 53, of Mineola, William McClung, 61, of Tatum, Michael Ovide, 49, of Longview, Stephon Anthony, 26, of Longview, Rafael Perez, 31, of Longview, and Marco Villanueva, 23, of Longview, are each charged with solicitation of prostitution.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Investigators with the Smith County TAG (Texas Anti-Gang Unit), Longview Police Department, Gregg County SO and the Gregg County District Attorney’s office assisted in the investigation and apprehensions.

