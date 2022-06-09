Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nazareth’s pitching shuts down Kennard in 1A semifinal

Kennard ISD
Kennard ISD(Kennard ISD)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRE) - The Kennard Tigers could not overcome a big time pitching performance from Nazareth’s Trent Gerber as the Tigers fell in the 1A state semifinal.

Nazareth scored the game’s only run in the first inning with the bases loaded. From there it was all defense as Kennard could only get three hits on the day.

The Swifts were able to get seven hits and committed two errors. Gerber had 10 strikeouts for Nazareth. He faced 25 batters and threw 95 pitches. Dylan Cole threw five strikeouts over six innings with 69 pitches. Fifty of those pitches were strikes.

Kennard finished their season at 24-15.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’
Lajuana Glass, 34, Johnny Michael Moore, 51
Grand Saline couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
Wreck involving 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle
1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Lawnmower
Landscaper taken to hospital after lawnmower falls in Tyler pond
Derrick Holman
Smith County deputy constable rearrested after alleged bond violation

Latest News

Colby DeJesus
Diboll pitcher Colby DeJesus carrying family legacy deep into the playoffs
Colby DeJesus talks about building on family legacy
The Gladewater Rodeo starts this week.
Gladewater Rodeo continues decades-long tradition this week
Garrison Baseball
Kennard, Garrison looking to avenge losses in ‘21 state tournament