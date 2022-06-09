Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall police release photo, vehicle description for man in connection with double shooting

Montrel Antwan Hatton
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department has released a photo and vehicle description for the man accused of shooting two people at a store on Monday.

Montrel Antwon Hatton is wanted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is black male, 5′10″ in height and weighs 265 pounds. He was last seen driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, license plate NZS 7510.

Hatton is the prime suspect in a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of East End Blvd around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police say Hatton should be considered armed and dangerous. If this suspect is located in your area, police say to contact your local law enforcement agency or dial 911.

