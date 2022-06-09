Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement

Mark Scirto continues recovery, pays visit to KLTV

We had a special visitor to the newsroom today. Mark Scirto dropped by looking healthy and strong!
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We had a special visitor to the newsroom today. Mark Scirto dropped by looking healthy and strong!

It’s the first time most of us have seen him in person since his stroke about a month ago. Mark was on his way home from rehab and surprised us with a visit!

He is doing great. Improving every day and again thanked everyone here for the prayers and well wishes. We gave him another stack of cards, letters, and printed emails to take home and read. He says he reads and appreciates every one of them. If you would like to send Mark a message, we’ve set up a special email address. That is getwellmark@kltv.com.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto visits the KLTV set. (Source: KLTV Staff)
