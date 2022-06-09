Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing child for a decade

A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing his adopted son for nearly a decade.
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing his adopted son for nearly a decade.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing his adopted son for nearly a decade.

Nathan Grassie, 46, was arrested Wednesday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and child indecency. According to the warrant, the child was around 10 years old when the abuse started and continued until he was 18.

The family told investigators the child came to live with them at eight years old and adopted him after he turned 18. The victim told police he never reported the abuse because “he was always told {Grassie} would hurt their family if he did.”

Abuse became more frequent over the next 10 years, according to the warrant. The victim told police Grassie would watch child pornography of adult men sexually abusing their sons. Grassie made the child do “just about everything that one could imagine sexually,” according to the warrant.

The victim told investigators he “felt like if he would just keep doing it then he was protecting other kids from harm.”

The warrant indicates there are likely other boys that have been abused by Grassie.

Grassie is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lajuana Glass, 34, Johnny Michael Moore, 51
Grand Saline couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse of 2 children indicted
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond
Fire on Glenwood
Crews respond to fire at Tyler business overnight
Lawnmower
Landscaper taken to hospital after lawnmower falls in Tyler pond

Latest News

DaJaylon Scott
Trial date set for Tyler man accused of accidentally shooting, killing friend
WebXtra: Pilot introduces East Texas children to air travel
WebXtra: Flight group introduces East Texas kids to air travel
WebXtra: Pilot introduces East Texas children to air travel
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Medical summer camp
UT Tyler medical summer camp helps students explore career options