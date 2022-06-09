Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jon Decker discusses Summit of the Americas plans to curb immigration

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, California (KLTV) - White House correspondent Jon Decker said on the second day of the 3-day Summit of the Americas 21 countries are signaling their commitment to crack down on the number of migrants heading to the border.

Decker said one goal of the summit is to focus on economic development in Latin America. He said Vice President Harris has a commitment of $3.2 billion from the private sector to “prop up economies” and lessen the need for people to leave their home countries.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lajuana Glass, 34, Johnny Michael Moore, 51
Grand Saline couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse of 2 children indicted
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond
Fire on Glenwood
Crews respond to fire at Tyler business overnight
Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez,...
Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans

Latest News

Sgt. Eddie Ibarra, left, and Lt. Travis Strickland investigate an accident scene Thursday...
Woman, 3 children injured in Lufkin rollover crash
Quntyra Harper
1 arrested, 1 injured in Palestine park shooting
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Paper trail points out questions regarding jailed Smith County constable
Jon Decker discusses Summit of the Americas plans to curb immigration
Jon Decker discusses Summit of the Americas plans to curb immigration