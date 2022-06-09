ERCOT issues notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued an Operating Conditions Notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat.

The active notice, last updated on Wednesday morning, will be in effect starting Friday, June 10, and last through Monday, June 13.

“ERCOT is issuing an OCN for the extreme hot weather with forecasted temperatures to be above 103°F in the North Central and South Central weather zones,” stated the notice.

An OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by the state’s power grid operator in anticipation of a possible emergency condition.

The latest ERCOT forecast shows daily power demand is projected to exceed 75,000 megawatts. ERCOT’s demand record came in August 2019 at 74,820 megawatts.

ERCOT is expecting sufficient generation to meet the high demand.

