Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Food Bank to offer meat at Friday’s Longview distribution

East Texas Food Bank's Tabitha Johnson
East Texas Food Bank's Tabitha Johnson
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be offering both meat and fresh produce at Friday’s distribution event in Longview.

The event will take place at the Gregg County Fairgrounds located at 1123 Jaycee Dr. The distribution will be on Friday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This distribution is open to the public with no ID or requirements.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lajuana Glass, 34, Johnny Michael Moore, 51
Grand Saline couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse of 2 children indicted
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond
Fire on Glenwood
Crews respond to fire at Tyler business overnight
Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez,...
Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans

Latest News

On May 20, 2021 Traylor-Harris was cited for speeding and failure to maintain financial...
Smith Co. Constable Pct 5. Traylor-Harris traffic stop May 20, 2021
Dickey’s Barbecue coming to Longview
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Rick Klein, ABC News political director. (Source: KLTV Staff)
ABC News political director says upcoming Jan. 6 hearing is ‘opening argument’