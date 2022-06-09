East Texas Food Bank to offer meat at Friday’s Longview distribution

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be offering both meat and fresh produce at Friday’s distribution event in Longview.

The event will take place at the Gregg County Fairgrounds located at 1123 Jaycee Dr. The distribution will be on Friday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This distribution is open to the public with no ID or requirements.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.