LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - According to Longview city records, Dickey’s has obtained a building permit for 1903 W. Loop 281, which was formerly the Greek Cafe.

The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchise has 141 restaurants in Texas and over 550 in the nation.

The first Dickey’s Barbecue restaurant was opened in Dallas in 1941.

