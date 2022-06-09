Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 arrested, 1 injured in Palestine park shooting

Quntyra Harper
Quntyra Harper(Palestine police)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman has been arrested and accused of shooting a Palestine woman at a park.

Quityra Harper, 21, is charged with aggravated assault. The victim, a 19-year-old woman from Palestine, is at a Tyler hospital in stable condition.

According to Palestine police, the shooting occurred on May 28.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, police responded to the 1000 block of South Dorrance Street just before 5 p.m. on May 28 following calls regarding shots being fired at Willie Myers Park. When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been taken by private vehicle to a Palestine hospital.

Police determined a suspect vehicle and it was located in Coffee City on State Highway 155.

Officers with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, Frankston police and Coffee City police assisted.

