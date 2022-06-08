Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 90s, feeling like the upper 90s and low 100s with the humidity. There is again a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in northern areas today. A complex of thunderstorms making its way out of Oklahoma could clip our northern counties as it moves east-southeast. For tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 80s. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will have fallen into the mid 70s across East Texas but make their way back into the 90s tomorrow afternoon. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow, a low chance though, otherwise partly cloudy skies for Thursday.

Heading into Friday and the weekend, temperatures will be closing in on hitting the century mark for the first time this summer. While we’re still not forecasting triple digits areawide, some spots could make it into the low 100s beginning Friday, possibly through next week. Unfortunately, the brief relief from the heat previously forecast for this coming weekend no longer looks likely. It will be a weekend to spend at the lake or by the pool for sure - at least that is where you’ll find me. Have a great Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.