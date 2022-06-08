Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: TxDOT launches awareness campaign to warn motorists about dangers of speeding

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation is raising awareness about the dangers speeding through their “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign.

“The number one factor in crashes in Texas is because of speed. A third of fatalities on roadways is because of speed in our state.” said Jeff Williford, the PIO for TxDOT Tyler District.

