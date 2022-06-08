Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce kicks off membership event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Volunteers and members of The Tyler area chamber of commerce kicked off Tuesday’s membership event with a parade featuring Tyler ISD and Tyler Junior College’s marching band.

For two-and-a-half days, more than 250 volunteers will work against the clock and against each other to sign up new chamber members and create a greater community awareness of the important role of The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

The members split up into nine different color coordinated groups to compete against each other on who can sign up the most members by Thursday.

Event guru Jimmy Cusano led the membership event after the parade and spoke about the achievements The chamber or commerce has made thus far.

“We have seventeen hundred members in our chamber of commerce and these are business leaders a lot of our members we have about 300 people coming in the next few days and they formulate teams and basically its community leaders who are already chamber members they form teams and basically they are going to enhance our commerce by bringing more members into their network,” says Cusano.

