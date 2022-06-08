Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign to warn motorists about the dangers of speeding

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation is raising awareness about the dangers speeding through their “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign.

In 2021, there were 163,756 traffic crashes in the Lone Star State. Subsequently, 1,532 deaths occurred. That is an average of four people killed daily in Texas due to speed-related incidents.

“The number one factor in crashes in Texas is because of speed. A third of fatalities on roadways is because of speed in our state.” said Jeff Williford, the Public Information Officer for TxDOT Tyler District.

TxDOT wants to put an end to this streak by encouraging Texas motorists to commit to driving safely.

Along with this campaign, TxDOT and participating Texas law enforcement agencies are partnering up for ‘Operation Slowdown’.

This effort is about those agencies stepping up to better enforce speed limits like driving around to show drivers what a safe speed looks like, as well as writing citations when needed.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh advices Texas motorists to drive defensively. “What I like to tell people is slow down because you not only can get a ticket for speeding, but you can cause yourself to get injured or somebody else to get injured.”

This month, you can find the “Be safe. Drive Smart” campaign speed campaigns on TV, radio, billboards, gas pumps, and social media.

This campaign play an essential role in the #EndtheStreakTX, which is a broader social media effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices on roadways. These include wearing your seat belt, driving the speed limit, putting away your phone, or never driving under the influence.

The last deathless day on Texas roadways was November 7, 2000. #EndTheStreakTX requests all Texans to help end the streak of daily deaths by driving safely.

