Suspect threatens clerk, customer with handgun at convenience store near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reports an armed robbery happened at a convenience store near Tyler Wednesday.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to a robbery at the store in the 11400 block of Hwy. 64 West near Tyler.

A suspect entered the store armed with a handgun pointing the weapon at both the employee and a customer. He then demanded money from the cash register telling both victims to lay on the floor, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect then took the cash and left.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office describes the suspect as a black male, 5′9″ to 5′10″, wearing a blue hoodie, dark-colored pants and a blue bandana over his face, carrying a black semi-automatic pistol. Surveillance video will be made available to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information concerning this case please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.