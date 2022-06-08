Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rose City Complex name honors Brookshire Grocery founder

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After the demolition of the Harvey Hall Convention Center, the City of Tyler has transformed the space into the new W.T. Brookshire Rose Complex.

The name was approved today by the Tyler City Council as part of a gift agreement with Brookshire Grocery Company.

W. T. Brookshire
W. T. Brookshire(KLTV)

Adriana Rodriguez with the City of Tyler said the opening was set for October but supply chain issues may affect that date.

Previous: City of Tyler Rose Complex on track to be complete by end of October

