Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches police seeking information on fatal hit-and-run

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a what they believe is a hit-and-run incident that left one person dead.

According to a social media post by the department, officers were dispatched to a scene in the 3300 block of Old Tyler Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A passing motorist had alerted authorities that an adult male was laying next to the roadway. Upon arrival, officers said they found the man dead from injuries sustained during what they believe was a hit-and-run. The appears to have been riding a bicycle before he was hit.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for now.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall.
Suspect identified in Marshall shooting that injured two
Mother Frances NorthPark Plaza evacuated for ‘suspicious object’
Helicopter crash
Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash
Wreck involving 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle
1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County
Texas Police Lights
Longview woman dies after motorcycle hits deer

Latest News

Smith County Jail Expansion
Smith County commissioners start long-term process looking at jail expansion
ETFB Kickoff
East Texas Food Bank summer food program kicks off to help fill meal gap
Derrick Holman
Smith County deputy constable rearrested after alleged bond violation
Robert Johnson (Source: Smith County)
Smith County man accused of starting fire which killed disabled half-brother
Wreck involving 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle
1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County