Man dead, woman injured in ‘critical condition’ in Southwest Killeen shooting
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Southwest Killeen Wednesday.
Officers were dispatched at 4:56 a.m. June 8 to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim.
Upon the officers arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound and was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.
An unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound was also found that paramedics advised he was deceased.
This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.
