Man arrested following assault at Marshall restaurant

MPD, Harrison County District Attorney’s Office investigating if assault was committed because of bias or prejudice.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A 56-year-old man is behind bars following an assault that left one person injured.

Jimmy Roland Herndon of Marshall is charged with a count of assault causing bodily injury.

Dispatchers got the call around 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, to a restaurant in the 5500 block of South East End Boulevard. That’s near Interstate 20.

Police found both Herndon and his vehicle in the 300 block of North East End Boulevard. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Harrison County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

