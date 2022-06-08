Man arrested following assault at Marshall restaurant

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A 56-year-old man is behind bars following an assault that left one person injured.

Jimmy Roland Herndon of Marshall is charged with a count of assault causing bodily injury.

Dispatchers got the call around 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, to a restaurant in the 5500 block of South East End Boulevard. That’s near Interstate 20.

While the officers were on their way to the call, they were told that one of the subjects involved in the disturbance had left the scene northbound on Hwy 59 in a red passenger car. Officers arrived at the restaurant while other Patrol officers attempted to locate the vehicle that had already left the scene.

Police found both Herndon and his vehicle in the 300 block of North East End Boulevard. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Harrison County Sheriff’s office.

The Marshall Police Department is working with the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the State will seek an affirmative finding that the assault was committed because of bias or prejudice.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.