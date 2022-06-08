Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin City Council takes first step in bringing improvements to Morris Frank Park

Morris Frank Park
Morris Frank Park(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin took the first step toward developing a new master plan to shape the future of Morris Frank Park.

The council agreed to enter into an agreement with Lufkin-based architecture firm Goodwin, Lasiter, Strong to develop a master plan for future improvements to the park that hosts area baseball, softball and youth football and soccer events. The firm has worked on recent projects including the new sport complex at Lufkin High School as well as the soon to be completed soccer stadium at Angelina College.

The city will work with the firm and a committee of community members to develop the master plan as phase I before moving on to phase II which would be making the improvements that are approved by the city.

