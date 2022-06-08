Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin City Council approves street overlay projects for 2022 fiscal year

Lufkin street repairs
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Lufkin has approved plans for the next batch of city’s streets to be given a new overlay during the 2022 fiscal year.

Each ward submitted a list of streets with some deemed “primary streets”, meaning they will get done and others being given “alternative streets” status meaning repairs could happen but are not guaranteed.

  • Ward 1: Primary repairs:
    • Wilson Avenue from Cain to Cotton Belt. Cost: $55,084
    • S. Reguet, from Angelina to 700′ West. Cost: $26,032
    • Laural Avenue, from Angelina to First. Cost: $8,115
  • Ward 1 Alternative repairs:
    • Cousart Street, from Warren Street to Timberland Drive. Cost $33,309
    • Cairo Street, from Fairy avenue to the end of the street. Cost: $49,539
    • Grosebeck Avenue, from Timberland Drive to Chestnut Avenue. Cost $36,218
  • Ward 2 Primary repairs:
    • McHale Street, from Atkinson to Paul. Cost: $23,707
    • Glade Street, from Broussard Avenue to Moffett Road. Cost: $40,581
    • Brousaard Avenue, from Voyle to Glade street. Cost: $27,890
  • Ward 2 Alternative repairs:
    • Circle Drive, from Jane to Oleta. Cost: $29,803
    • Warren Street, from Jack Street to Atkinson. Cost: $64,865
    • Peace avenue, from Jane to Glade. Cost: $42,254
  • Ward 3 Primary Reparis:
    • Grant Avenue, from Chestnut to Ward. Cost $34,166
    • Paul Avenue from Loop 287 to 300′ East. Cost: $16,335
    • Jones Street, from Ford Chapel Road to May street. Cost: $39,710
  • Ward 3 Alternative repairs:
    • Janeway Avenue, from S. First Street to Templewood Drive. Cost: $44,758
    • Freeman Street, from Paul avenue to 33′ East. Cost:$8,800
    • Lilac Street, from Whipoorwill to Denman Avenue. Cost: $39,445
  • Ward 4 Primary repairs:
    • Tower Lane, from Fuller Springs Drive to Bridges Drive. Cost: $47,481
    • Tower Lane, from Bridges Drive to Denman Avenue. Cost: $42,659
  • Ward 4 Alternative repairs:
    • Sandy Brook Street, from Chestnut Street to 1250′. Cost: $31,543
    • Champions Drive, from The colony Entrance to 700′. Cost: $11,500
    • Ponderosa Drive, from Loop 287 to Brook Street. Cost: $46,845
  • Ward 5 Primary Repairs:
    • Allendale Drive, from Copleand to Abby. Cost: $43,800
    • Spanish Moss, from Live Oak to end of street. Cost: $43,035
  • Ward 5 Alternative Repairs:
    • Picardy Street, from Rosneath to Allendale. Cost: $23,309
    • Robinwood, from Hanks to Copeland. Cost: $14,350
  • Ward 6 Primary Repairs:
    • Franklin, from Ellis to Jefferson. Cost: $40,906
    • Pierce, from Pershing to end of street. Cost: $24,438
    • S. Reguet, from Ellis to 700′ West. Cost: $26,032
  • Ward 6 Alternative Repairs:
    • Pershing Avenue, from Reguet to Angelina. Cost: $48,235
    • Bynum Avenue, from Franke to Grove. Cost: $23,309

