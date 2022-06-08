Lufkin City Council approves street overlay projects for 2022 fiscal year

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Lufkin has approved plans for the next batch of city’s streets to be given a new overlay during the 2022 fiscal year.

Each ward submitted a list of streets with some deemed “primary streets”, meaning they will get done and others being given “alternative streets” status meaning repairs could happen but are not guaranteed.

Ward 1: Primary repairs: Wilson Avenue from Cain to Cotton Belt. Cost: $55,084 S. Reguet, from Angelina to 700′ West. Cost: $26,032 Laural Avenue, from Angelina to First. Cost: $8,115

Ward 1 Alternative repairs: Cousart Street, from Warren Street to Timberland Drive. Cost $33,309 Cairo Street, from Fairy avenue to the end of the street. Cost: $49,539 Grosebeck Avenue, from Timberland Drive to Chestnut Avenue. Cost $36,218

Ward 2 Primary repairs: McHale Street, from Atkinson to Paul. Cost: $23,707 Glade Street, from Broussard Avenue to Moffett Road. Cost: $40,581 Brousaard Avenue, from Voyle to Glade street. Cost: $27,890

Ward 2 Alternative repairs: Circle Drive, from Jane to Oleta. Cost: $29,803 Warren Street, from Jack Street to Atkinson. Cost: $64,865 Peace avenue, from Jane to Glade. Cost: $42,254

Ward 3 Primary Reparis: Grant Avenue, from Chestnut to Ward. Cost $34,166 Paul Avenue from Loop 287 to 300′ East. Cost: $16,335 Jones Street, from Ford Chapel Road to May street. Cost: $39,710

Ward 3 Alternative repairs: Janeway Avenue, from S. First Street to Templewood Drive. Cost: $44,758 Freeman Street, from Paul avenue to 33′ East. Cost:$8,800 Lilac Street, from Whipoorwill to Denman Avenue. Cost: $39,445

Ward 4 Primary repairs: Tower Lane, from Fuller Springs Drive to Bridges Drive. Cost: $47,481 Tower Lane, from Bridges Drive to Denman Avenue. Cost: $42,659

Ward 4 Alternative repairs: Sandy Brook Street, from Chestnut Street to 1250′. Cost: $31,543 Champions Drive, from The colony Entrance to 700′. Cost: $11,500 Ponderosa Drive, from Loop 287 to Brook Street. Cost: $46,845

Ward 5 Primary Repairs: Allendale Drive, from Copleand to Abby. Cost: $43,800 Spanish Moss, from Live Oak to end of street. Cost: $43,035

Ward 5 Alternative Repairs: Picardy Street, from Rosneath to Allendale. Cost: $23,309 Robinwood, from Hanks to Copeland. Cost: $14,350

Ward 6 Primary Repairs: Franklin, from Ellis to Jefferson. Cost: $40,906 Pierce, from Pershing to end of street. Cost: $24,438 S. Reguet, from Ellis to 700′ West. Cost: $26,032

Ward 6 Alternative Repairs: Pershing Avenue, from Reguet to Angelina. Cost: $48,235 Bynum Avenue, from Franke to Grove. Cost: $23,309



