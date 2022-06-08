Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County grand jury has indicted a Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting children in his medical practice.

Matt Elza Hipke, 59, was booked back into the Gregg County Jail on Tuesday. Jail records show he is being held without bond. He was first arrested on Aug. 14, 2020, and posted a $500,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, the parent of two boys reported to the Longview Police Department that the children both said Hipke was touching them inappropriately during counseling sessions. The alleged abuse began in January 2019 and continued until June 24, 2020.

Both of the boys gave specific details to investigators about what Hipke had allegedly done to them during the counseling sessions. The parents noted that the boys’ behavior had changed during that time, as well, saying it had worsened.

When investigators investigated Hipke’s office in August, he asked them if he could call his wife. They agreed to let him do so. He apologized to his wife, saying several times that he was “sorry” and that this would “ruin his career,” the affidavit states.

According to Longview police, Hipke’s license to practice medicine was suspended in August 2020.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.