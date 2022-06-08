Henderson man killed in single vehicle crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Travis D. Wood, male, 35, of Henderson was traveling north on Farm to Market Road 839 around 7:30 p.m. Wood apparently attempted to drive along a slight left curve and failed to drive in a single lane. Wood’s vehicle drifted off the roadway to the right when he overcorrected and traveled across both lanes of FM 839. Wood’s vehicle traveled off the road to the left, traveled into the tree line and struck a large tree.

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.

