Henderson man killed in single vehicle crash in Rusk County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Travis D. Wood, male, 35, of Henderson was traveling north on Farm to Market Road 839 around 7:30 p.m. Wood apparently attempted to drive along a slight left curve and failed to drive in a single lane. Wood’s vehicle drifted off the roadway to the right when he overcorrected and traveled across both lanes of FM 839. Wood’s vehicle traveled off the road to the left, traveled into the tree line and struck a large tree. 

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Texan saves orphaned swans after parents were attacked by bobcat
TxDOT is starting a new speeding awareness campaign.
TxDOT launches awareness campaign to warn motorists about dangers of speeding
TxDoT Slow Down
