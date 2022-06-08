Gregg County commissioners vote to open up bids again for Longview parking garage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After rejecting two previous bids for the building of a parking facility in downtown Longview, Gregg County commissioners voted to start taking bids again on the facility.

Back on May 2, commissioners voted unanimously to reject the two proposals that had been presented because the cost was $6-10 million higher than they anticipated. Commissioners have looked at ways of cutting costs on the facility. One of the ways they have looked at cutting costs is eliminating some of the office space in the original proposal.

“At the end of the day, we want that parking lot built and we are willing to look into any and all proposals. Whether they are local or outside local. We had one from Tyler and one from Longview and both of them were too high. We hope that both of them will look at it again under some of the new directions we’re gonna have with new the consultant we got,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

The deadline for bids to be in is June 24. Once the bids are in the commissioners court will look over them and do what is in the best interest of the county, Stoudt said.

