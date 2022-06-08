Gladewater Rodeo continues decades-long tradition this week

GLADEATER, Texas (KLTV) - This week the Gladewater Rodeo will be held, and it’s a premier event that’s been around for over four decades.

If you don’t have plans, then make them for the upcoming Gladewater rodeo, not only is it popular but it’s also legendary.

“In 1937 Mr. Yates started the rodeo here. That one year in 37 then a 1938 we became a PRC a rodeo, sanctioned rodeo,” said Kyle Moore, Round Up of Gladewater president.

And ever since 1938 the action this time of the year has been filled with nothing but action filled events that brings thrills to the fans. Greg Simmons also has a hand in the Gladewater rodeo. As the announcer his job is to keep the adrenalin flowing for the fans in the stands, but you just don’t wake up and be the master of keeping the fans excited.

“My goodness you know dedication to your craft and just being a fan of the sport, I’m very fortunate to love what I do. Fortunate of the people I get to see, get to introduce every night I’m literally that,” Simmons said. “I’m one of those people, those 5,000 people sitting in those stands. I just have a better seat with a microphone. No difference. I love rodeos I love the brains of this country and, what it represents in our western heritage. he’s the best in the country in my book.”

This week has an all-star lineup that you must come and see, and here’s something else you need to check out.

“Please come out Saturday From 10 to 1 where we will be having our handi-capable rodeo. Kids from around the area are going to come, ride horses are going to have tame steers for them to pet. We’re going to have a hotdog group for the kids. And this is for our handy capable kids in our area, like Truman Smith and other kids around,” Simmons said.

