First monkeypox case reported in Texas

First case of moneypox reported in Texas
First case of moneypox reported in Texas(NBC News Channel)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The first case of monkeypox in Texas is now under investigation in Dallas. The person was making their way from Mexico to Dallas on a flight.

Doctor Victor Trevino, a local physician, says this finding is not cause for panic in our community. Trevino says the virus can spread through person-to-person contact or wearing someone’s clothing and respiratory droplets. He also says symptoms for the virus include rashes and bumps on the skin.

According to the city of Laredo Health Department Director Doctor Richard Chamberlain there are no cases of monkeypox reported in our area so far.

