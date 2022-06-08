Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies continue this evening. Northern counties will be slightly cooler, thanks to more clouds and a light northwesterly breeze. Overnight, more thunderstorms will develop to the northwest and if they hold together, could move into the northern counties of East Texas by sunrise Thursday morning. Not much rain is expected, but it could make for another slightly cooler day for northern counties on Thursday. Expect temperatures to climb into the upper 90s by the weekend. A few places could hit the triple digits by early next week.

