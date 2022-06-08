Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texan saves orphaned swans after parents were attacked by bobcat

“Somehow your mothering skills and nurturing initiative just kind of comes out.”
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Taking heartbreak in to her own hands, East Texan Vicki Briggs is raising two baby swans whose parents were attacked by a bobcat.

On May 25th, Briggs’ swans Katie and Beau were attacked and killed.

“I was absolutely devastated. I just couldn’t believe it,” Briggs said.

In the heartbreak, she saw a glimpse of hope in unhatched eggs.

Using a stethoscope, Briggs and her family heard the heartbeat and chirping of two swans. Immediately, she started to care for the eggs.

The eggs hatched just four days later. Now the swans, “Follow me around and they think I’m their mother! Somehow your mothering skills and nurturing initiative just kind of comes out,” Briggs said.

Briggs takes care of the swans for multiple hours every day.

“We want to be sure that they have as much activity as they can. We bring them down here several times a day, let them swim several times a day, and really just try to protect them and love on them,” Briggs said.

Although she lost Katie and Beau, “It didn’t end there. We have their offspring, Beau and Kate kind of live on.”

Briggs also lost Katie’s original mate Will to a bobcat attack back in February of 2022.

