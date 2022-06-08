Crews respond to fire at Tyler business overnight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at a business overnight.

The fire was at a building on Glenwood Drive near the intersection of West Erwin Street at around 3 a.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a large garage. Both directions of Glenwood were blocked off as crews tried to find the source of the fire.

We have reached out to officials for more information.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.