Artwork from seventh-grade students on display at East Texas Oil Museum

"History Making Texans" exhibit
"History Making Texans" exhibit
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An exhibit of artwork made by seventh-grade students is on display at the East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore.

“History Making Texans” features artists, musicians, politicians, ranchers, and activists and was made by students from the UT Tyler University Academy. Each art piece has a biography that each student researched for the project.

“The individuals that they selected go all the way back basically to the founding of Texas. All the way up to like you said Selena who was quite recent. Texas history folks think way back and it is happening everyday. These are some of the folks that represent Texas throughout the entire history.,” said

The exhibit will be on display until July 15. Operation hours at the East Texas Oil Musuem are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. untill 5 p.m.

